Laois Ladies Kinnegad bound for All Ireland Quarter Final

Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
The venues for the Ladies' fixtures for this weekend were confirmed this afternoon. Laois will be meeting Wicklow in Kinnegad at 4 O'Clock on Sunday. The fixture will form part of a double header that will include one of the other quarter-finals between Louth and Roscommon. See below for details on each of the Ladies Intermediate Quarter Finals on Sunday. If you are around on Sunday, head for Westmeath and show support for the Ladies in Blue and White.
TG4 All-Ireland IFC quarter-finals
Tyrone v Wexford; Donaghmore-Ashbourne, Co. Meath, 2.30 pm
Louth v Roscommon; Kinnegad, 2.30 pm
Longford v Clare; St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2.30 pm
Laois v Wicklow; Kinnegad, 4 pm
