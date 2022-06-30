Enter your club now for the Beko Club Champion awards

Beko and Leinster GAA have launched the 2022 Beko Club Champion, an initiative open for all Leinster GAA clubs. Aiming to highlight the incredible work that was carried out by clubs, people are asked to nominate a club member to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 worth of gear. The 2022 Beko Club Champion aims to reward and celebrate local GAA club heroes who go above and beyond to help their local community and club.

Celebrating its 6th year of partnering with Leinster GAA, Beko is encouraging people to enter by submitting details via a simple online mechanic with 12 prizes available, one winner per county. To enter, people are asked to explain in no more than 200 words why their club deserves to be a Beko Club Champion on our website Here. Alternatively, there is the option to upload a short video to a club’s social media platform with #BekoClubChampion.

This year will see 12 lucky clubs selected by an independent judging panel to receive €1,000 worth of training equipment. With winners guaranteed from each county, people are encouraged to enter from today. The closing date for submissions is 5 pm on August 5th.

Speaking at the competition launch Shane Kelly, head of Sales and Marketing, Beko Ireland said “At Beko, we understand the importance volunteers play in GAA clubs and their local communities and we want to reward these club champions for the work they do. 12 different clubs across Leinster will benefit from the initiative and we have received a lot of good feedback about how well received the equipment is. We want club members across the province to take some time out and nominate worthy champions and ensure that they get the recognition they deserve. At Beko, we are very proud of our partnership with Leinster GAA and are committed to supporting clubs and communities across the province”.

The Leinster GAA’s Beko Club Champion Competition is open for applications now. For full details on how your club can enter Click Here.