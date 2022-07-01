Collins Ugochuckwu at the forefront of Supervalu's campaign #communityincludeseveryone

Collins Ugochukwu of Laois during the O'Byrne Cup group B match between Wexford and Laois at Hollymount in Galbally, Wexford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Courtwood and Laois player Collins Ugochukwu is front and center in Supervalu's campaign #communityincludeseveryone. In the video released on Twitter by Supervalu Ireland Collins is reinforcing the point that "Colour doesn't matter on the pitch, or the sideline. It's about the game, nothing else. Everyone belongs in the GAA".
“Colour doesn't matter on the pitch or the sideline. It's about the game, nothing else. Everyone belongs in the GAA.” - Collins Ugochukwu, Laois Senior Footballer#CommunityIncludesEveryone @officialgaa pic.twitter.com/UGpsLY7MNA— SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) June 30, 2022
Collins's story is remarkable and this year after only playing one season of GAA at his club Courtwood, earned himself a call up to the Laois senior team. In an interview with the 42 back in May, Collins talked about the moment he got the call from Laois manager Billy Sheehan. “I was shocked. I remember when my Courtwood manager messaged me saying Billy Sheehan was looking for you to be involved this year, I was like, ‘Billy, are you sure now? You know I only started playing this year,’ and he was like ‘Yeah, I’ve seen you play, you’re okay.’
Operating remotely, the WRC’s information line dealt with 55,810 calls in 2021: an increase of almost 6% on 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.