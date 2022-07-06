Time to tee up for Laois Offaly soccer club

Portarlington soccer club Arlington AFC are hoping a big turn out tees up for its upcoming golf fundraiser.
The club in the Laois Offaly town is hosting the Golf Scramble event on Friday, August 5 commencing at 11am at the Heritage Golf Resort.
A team of 4 costs €200. To book a tee time go to www.Clubforce.com and select Arlington AFC Events, alternatively contact Niall Wallace on 087-6154718.
Complementary burger and mineral is included with great prizes guaranteed. €50 from each team entered will be donated to the #FightForJohnniesGirls campaign.
Companies can sponsor a tee box for €50 by contacting Lorcan Carey on 085-7117665.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.