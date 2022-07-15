Star Squad shine brightly for Laois Marlins

Laois Marlins Stars squad is celebrating the end of their 3rd season with 2 of the squad attending their first gala at Portlaoise Leisure Centre. Leighanne Schuh and Damien O’Neill swam in the 50 Breaststroke and 50 Freestyle with both achieving personal best swims. Head Coach Padraic Dolan said “it was a very special day for these swimmers who have worked hard over the last 3 years to get to this level. The club is very proud of them, and we are looking forward to more galas next season.”
The stars squad was formed in 2019 with funding from Laois Sports Partnership with the support and help from Caitriona Slattery the Sports Inclusion Officer. The squad is open to swimmers with special needs who can swim at least one length of a 25m pool.
