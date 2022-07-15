Search

15 Jul 2022

Portlaoise Panthers star called up to Irish team for European championships

Portlaoise Panthers star called up to Irish team for European championships

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

15 Jul 2022 5:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Ireland U16 men’s head coach Pat Price has announced his final 12-person roster for the FIBA European Championships, which take place Bulgaria between August 11th and 20th.

The team is made of representatives from nine clubs across seven counties, Galway, Louth, Cork Kerry, Dublin, Laois and Limerick. 

Portlaoise Panthers’ Cillian O’Connell will fly the Laois flag. Cillian is six feet tall and plays guard. 

On his selection, Ireland men’s U16 head coach Pat Price said:

We are very fortunate to have a hard-working, enthusiastic group who really enjoy learning every day. Selection for a final roster was as challenging as ever, and our attention is now towards final preparations for European Championships.

Ireland is in a Group D of the FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship alongside Romania, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and Finland. They open up their campaign on Thursday, August 11th with Romania at 18:30 in Sofia.

Fixtures

Ireland v Romania, Thursday 11th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia
Ireland v Germany, Friday 12th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia,
Ireland v Slovakia, Saturday 13th August, Time: 14:00, Venue: Sofia,
Ireland v Ukraine, Monday 15th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia
Ireland v Finland, Tuesday 16th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia
Ireland Men’s U16 Squad:
Declan Gbinigie (Titans BC), Darragh Horkan (Limerick Lions), Fortune Igbokwe (BC Taurus), Tomas Kennedy (Tralee Imperials), Conor Mac Críosta (Drogheda Wolves), Jakub Malecki (Drogheda Wolves), Cillian O’Connell (Portlaoise Panthers), Pharrell Osagie (Mallow BC), Joshua Osayanrhion (Tralee Tigers), Harry Scully (Dublin Lions), Like Seltzer (Drogheda Wolves).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media