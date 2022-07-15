Portlaoise Panthers star called up to Irish team for European championships

Ireland U16 men’s head coach Pat Price has announced his final 12-person roster for the FIBA European Championships, which take place Bulgaria between August 11th and 20th.
The team is made of representatives from nine clubs across seven counties, Galway, Louth, Cork Kerry, Dublin, Laois and Limerick.
Portlaoise Panthers’ Cillian O’Connell will fly the Laois flag. Cillian is six feet tall and plays guard.
On his selection, Ireland men’s U16 head coach Pat Price said:
We are very fortunate to have a hard-working, enthusiastic group who really enjoy learning every day. Selection for a final roster was as challenging as ever, and our attention is now towards final preparations for European Championships.
Ireland is in a Group D of the FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship alongside Romania, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and Finland. They open up their campaign on Thursday, August 11th with Romania at 18:30 in Sofia.
Fixtures
Ireland v Romania, Thursday 11th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia
Ireland v Germany, Friday 12th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia,
Ireland v Slovakia, Saturday 13th August, Time: 14:00, Venue: Sofia,
Ireland v Ukraine, Monday 15th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia
Ireland v Finland, Tuesday 16th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia
Ireland Men’s U16 Squad:
Declan Gbinigie (Titans BC), Darragh Horkan (Limerick Lions), Fortune Igbokwe (BC Taurus), Tomas Kennedy (Tralee Imperials), Conor Mac Críosta (Drogheda Wolves), Jakub Malecki (Drogheda Wolves), Cillian O’Connell (Portlaoise Panthers), Pharrell Osagie (Mallow BC), Joshua Osayanrhion (Tralee Tigers), Harry Scully (Dublin Lions), Like Seltzer (Drogheda Wolves).
