Here is all the Laois GAA fixtures for the upcoming week as the football championship kicks off

21-07-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 O'Dempsey’s V Killeshin Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Annanough 19:30 Mountmellick V Arles/Kilcruise
Timahoe 19:30 The Rock V Crettyard
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 1A Round 4 - Refixture
Camross 18:30 Camross V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Development Round 6
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 5
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Park Ratheniska
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2D Round 5
Barrowhouse 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Ballylinan
22-07-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park 20:00 St Joseph's V Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park 18:30 Portlaoise V Emo
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 1
Barrowhouse GAA 19:30 Barrowhouse V Castletown Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Kilcavan
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2B Round 1
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 5
Spink 18:30 Crettyard/Spink V Portlaoise
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin V Kilcavan The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2B Round 5
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V O'Dempseys
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin V Portarlington
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 5
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Graiguecullen
Camross 18:30 Camross V Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2D Round 5
Venue TBC 18:30 Colt Shanahoe V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 4
Ratheniska 18:15 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath
23-07-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park 16:30 Arles/Killeen V Portarlington
MW Hire O'Moore Park 18:00 Graiguecullen V Clonaslee St Manmans
MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 Rosenallis V Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Stradbally 19:00 O'Dempseys V The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1
Annanough 19:00 Annanough V Killeshin
Midlands Park U-13 'C' Football Development Round 10
McCann Park 11:30 Portarlington V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Rathleague 11:30 Portlaoise V Na Fianna Og
Emo GAA 11:30 St Pauls V The Harps
24-07-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park 11:45 Stradbally V Ballyfin
MW Hire O'Moore Park 13:15 Park Ratheniska V Courtwood
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Annanough 12:00 Ballyroan Abbey V Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1
Tony Byrne Park 12:00 St Joseph's V Graiguecullen
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 1
Spink 11:00 Spink V Portarlington
