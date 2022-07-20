Laois GAA extend gratitude to all who made county draw's a success

This week Laois GAA took the opportunity to thank everyone who bought tickets over the past four months for the annual All-County Draw.

"Laois GAA would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to those that supported us by buying tickets in this year's All County Members Draw and a special thanks also to all the Laois clubs for their hard work selling the tickets far and wide. This year has seen a marginal increase in sales following on from a marginal increase in 2021 showing that these draws remain an engaging and successful fundraiser for the clubs of Laois and CLG Laois itself, even in these challenging times. By the time the final ticket was pulled from the drum on July 1st, the last of 140 drawn in total over the 4 draws, a prize fund of €126,000 had been dispersed between winners from 40 of the Laois GAA clubs.

The good news story is that ticket sales also made approximately €835k for the clubs themselves, a nice lump sum early in the year towards the yearly fundraising necessary in every club.

May we take this opportunity to thank you again all for your support thus far in 2022 and we look forward to seeing you during the upcoming Hurling And Football Championships."

After nearly two decades of success, the draw is still on the go and continues to be a vital source of income for the organization of hurling and football in Laois.

Speaking at the launch of the draw back in March Laois GAA said that this draw allows the clubs to run a big draw without the worry of raising a major top prize.