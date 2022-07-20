Referee for All Ireland Ladies Intermediate final between Laois and Clare announced

Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Donegal’s Siobhán Coyle, who took charge of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow, will referee the forthcoming All-Ireland Intermediate Final between Laois and Wexford.
This will be a first Croke Park All-Ireland Final refereeing assignment for Siobhán, as the 2020 Junior decider was played at Parnell Park.
Representing the Fanad Gaels club in county Donegal, Siobhán was referee for the 2022 TG4 Ulster Intermediate Final between Tyrone and Down, and also the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship round-robin fixture between Mayo and Cavan.
