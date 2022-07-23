Search

23 Jul 2022

"I hope I don’t enjoy watching them on the 31st too much." Wexford Manager Lizzy Kent on Laois Ladies ahead of All Ireland Final

"I hope I don’t enjoy watching them on the 31st too much." Wexford Manager Lizzy Kent on Laois Ladies ahead of All Ireland Final

Credit Michael P Ryan

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

23 Jul 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Wexford Manager Lizzy Kent gave Laois a glowing review this week ahead of the All Ireland Intermediate Final on Sunday week. She spoke about Aishling Murphy who has been a lethal weapon for Wexford this year. Murphy is currently second behind Mo Nerney in the race for the Zu Car Golden Boot 

"Aisling has worked incredibly hard in relation to that off-the-field work, honing her craft and skill. I see it in training week in, week out. I’m delighted for Aisling that level of consistency and performance on the big day, others are getting to see what we see. It’s excellent and a credit to Aisling for the work that she has been doing on and off the park.”

Kent then went on to say that she really enjoys the type of football that Laois Ladies play. 

“Laois have been fantastic, a Division 2 side who held their own there this year, which is really a challenging division to be in,” said Kent. “I think they are playing excellent football and they have consistently built as the year has gone on. A team I really enjoy watching but I hope I don’t enjoy watching them on the 31st too much. “They have been a real pleasure to watch. I think it will be an exciting fast-flowing game. Two teams that love to play football, love to kick the ball, and hopefully, it will make for an entertaining final.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media