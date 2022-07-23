"I hope I don’t enjoy watching them on the 31st too much." Wexford Manager Lizzy Kent on Laois Ladies ahead of All Ireland Final

Wexford Manager Lizzy Kent gave Laois a glowing review this week ahead of the All Ireland Intermediate Final on Sunday week. She spoke about Aishling Murphy who has been a lethal weapon for Wexford this year. Murphy is currently second behind Mo Nerney in the race for the Zu Car Golden Boot

"Aisling has worked incredibly hard in relation to that off-the-field work, honing her craft and skill. I see it in training week in, week out. I’m delighted for Aisling that level of consistency and performance on the big day, others are getting to see what we see. It’s excellent and a credit to Aisling for the work that she has been doing on and off the park.”

Kent then went on to say that she really enjoys the type of football that Laois Ladies play.

“Laois have been fantastic, a Division 2 side who held their own there this year, which is really a challenging division to be in,” said Kent. “I think they are playing excellent football and they have consistently built as the year has gone on. A team I really enjoy watching but I hope I don’t enjoy watching them on the 31st too much. “They have been a real pleasure to watch. I think it will be an exciting fast-flowing game. Two teams that love to play football, love to kick the ball, and hopefully, it will make for an entertaining final.”