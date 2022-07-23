Medals Galore for Laochra Laoise in Leinster

On the last weekend in June, the Laochra Laoise Special Olympics Sports Club competed at the Leinster Region Athletics Advancement Event.
The various athletes competed in 4 different events, 50m, 100m, 400m, turbo javelin, and long jump.
The athletes were coached by Stephen O’Toole, Helen Coughlan, and Tracey Percy and came home with 3 gold, 13 silver, and 5 bronze.
The medal winners were as follows :
Across 3 different divisions, 50m run:
silver - Jackie McCluskey, Kizzie Clear
bronze - Megan Butler
10 different divisions, 100m run:
gold - Kyle Reidy Dundon
silver - Afeez Ganiyu, Alex Percy, Sean Conlan, Daniel Maher, Edward Coughlan, Gary Adams
bronze - Mark Shaw, Tomas White
14 divisions, Mini Javelin:
gold - Jackie McCluskey, Jack Kealy, Conor Hearns
silver - Elizabeth Oxley, Megan Butler, Kyle Reidy Dundon, Stephen Carroll, Daniel Maher, Edward Coughlan
bronze - Tomas White
The athletes are now enjoying the summer and looking forward to getting back to training in September. Well done all.
