Search

05 Aug 2022

Portlaoise 2 from 2 as they get over the line against Courtwood

Portlaoise 2 from 2 as they get over the line against Courtwood

Photo by Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

05 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

Round 2 of the Senior Football Championship got underway Thursday night in O’Moore Park as Portlaoise took on Courtwood. Both sides were confident on the ball, using quick, accurate passing to advance up the field, making for an entertaining game.

For most of the first half, each side was simply trying to feel each other out and work their way into the game. So much so, that after fifteen minutes, only three points had been scored, all from the boot of Portlaoise full-forward, Damon Larkin.

Portlaoise 2-9

Courtwood 1-5

There was a lot of pushing and jostling off the ball as both sides were getting to know each other. This came to a head when Niall Dunne who was targeted by Portlaoise all game, finally registered a score for Courtwood. A skirmish broke out almost immediately, with virtually every player on both sides deciding to get involved unnecessarily.

Ricky Maher slotted over a free for Portlaoise on the 26th minute, but immediately dropped to the ground and hobbled off the field, leaving his side with a 0-6 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Having replaced Maher with Paul Cahillane, Portlaoise made two further changes at half-time, bringing on Kieran Lillis and Kevin Swayne, the former scoring a well-taken goal five minutes into the second half. The goal really took the sting out of the tie as Courtwood visibly lost belief they could drag themselves back into the game. They didn’t score their first point of the second half until the 48th minute and by then the game was gone.

Portlaoise had employed fouling tactics throughout the game, happy to concede frees every time they lost possession. They used these cynical tactics to close out the game and advance to Round 3.

The highlight of the game was watching both goalkeepers playing the ball out from the back, regularly going beyond halfway. Portlaoise’s Graham Brody played like he had number 6 on his back, not number 1, and was arguably Portlaoise’s most creative player.

There was late drama when the referee ejected Paddy Downey. This resulted in a close range free and even with eleven Portlaoise players on the line, Niall Dunne somehow managed to blast the ball into the net, putting some respectability on the scoreline.

Portlaoise: Graham Brody, Ben Dempsey, Aidan McGovern, Paddy Downey, Chris Finn, Gareth Dillon, David Holland, Ciaran McEvoy, Ross Brennan, Colin McEvoy, Benny Carroll, Jason Maher, Ricky Maher, Damon Larkin, Kieran O’Donnell        Subs: Paul Cahillane (26 min), Kieran Lillis (Half-time), Kevin Swayne (Half-time), Ronan McEvoy (53 mins)

Scorers: Damon Larkin (0-3), Jason Maher (0-2) (0-1 free), Ben Dempsey (0-1), Kieran O’Donnell (0-1) (0-1 free), Paul Cahillane (0-1) (0-1 free), Kieran Lillis (1-0), Paddy Downey (1-0)

Courtwood: Matthew Byron, Robbie Flynn, Mark O’Halloran, Adam O’Halloran, Sean O’Flynn, Niall Donoher, Conor Hogan, Robert Tyrell, Barry Donnelly, Paul O’Flynn, Niall Dunne, Colm Wilson, Cian Doyle, Michael Doyle, Dylan Keane     Subs: David Duffy (45 mins), Dylan Keane (45 mins), Nathan Little (59 mins)

Scorers: Niall Dunne (1-2) (1-2 frees), Conor Hogan (0-1), Robert Tyrell (0-1), Dylan Keane (0-1)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media