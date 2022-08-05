Portlaoise 2 from 2 as they get over the line against Courtwood

Round 2 of the Senior Football Championship got underway Thursday night in O’Moore Park as Portlaoise took on Courtwood. Both sides were confident on the ball, using quick, accurate passing to advance up the field, making for an entertaining game.

For most of the first half, each side was simply trying to feel each other out and work their way into the game. So much so, that after fifteen minutes, only three points had been scored, all from the boot of Portlaoise full-forward, Damon Larkin.

Portlaoise 2-9

Courtwood 1-5

There was a lot of pushing and jostling off the ball as both sides were getting to know each other. This came to a head when Niall Dunne who was targeted by Portlaoise all game, finally registered a score for Courtwood. A skirmish broke out almost immediately, with virtually every player on both sides deciding to get involved unnecessarily.

Ricky Maher slotted over a free for Portlaoise on the 26th minute, but immediately dropped to the ground and hobbled off the field, leaving his side with a 0-6 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Having replaced Maher with Paul Cahillane, Portlaoise made two further changes at half-time, bringing on Kieran Lillis and Kevin Swayne, the former scoring a well-taken goal five minutes into the second half. The goal really took the sting out of the tie as Courtwood visibly lost belief they could drag themselves back into the game. They didn’t score their first point of the second half until the 48th minute and by then the game was gone.

Portlaoise had employed fouling tactics throughout the game, happy to concede frees every time they lost possession. They used these cynical tactics to close out the game and advance to Round 3.

The highlight of the game was watching both goalkeepers playing the ball out from the back, regularly going beyond halfway. Portlaoise’s Graham Brody played like he had number 6 on his back, not number 1, and was arguably Portlaoise’s most creative player.

There was late drama when the referee ejected Paddy Downey. This resulted in a close range free and even with eleven Portlaoise players on the line, Niall Dunne somehow managed to blast the ball into the net, putting some respectability on the scoreline.

Portlaoise: Graham Brody, Ben Dempsey, Aidan McGovern, Paddy Downey, Chris Finn, Gareth Dillon, David Holland, Ciaran McEvoy, Ross Brennan, Colin McEvoy, Benny Carroll, Jason Maher, Ricky Maher, Damon Larkin, Kieran O’Donnell Subs: Paul Cahillane (26 min), Kieran Lillis (Half-time), Kevin Swayne (Half-time), Ronan McEvoy (53 mins)

Scorers: Damon Larkin (0-3), Jason Maher (0-2) (0-1 free), Ben Dempsey (0-1), Kieran O’Donnell (0-1) (0-1 free), Paul Cahillane (0-1) (0-1 free), Kieran Lillis (1-0), Paddy Downey (1-0)

Courtwood: Matthew Byron, Robbie Flynn, Mark O’Halloran, Adam O’Halloran, Sean O’Flynn, Niall Donoher, Conor Hogan, Robert Tyrell, Barry Donnelly, Paul O’Flynn, Niall Dunne, Colm Wilson, Cian Doyle, Michael Doyle, Dylan Keane Subs: David Duffy (45 mins), Dylan Keane (45 mins), Nathan Little (59 mins)

Scorers: Niall Dunne (1-2) (1-2 frees), Conor Hogan (0-1), Robert Tyrell (0-1), Dylan Keane (0-1)