09 Aug 2022

2 Laois stars named in All Ireland Hurling Minor Team of the Year

2 Laois stars named in All Ireland Hurling Minor Team of the Year

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

09 Aug 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Two players from the Laois Minor hurling team that got to this year's All Ireland Quarter final have been selected for the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling team of the year. 

The two Laois stars that were picked were wing forward Ben Deegan and Ciaran Flynn. Ben Deegan was top scorer in this years championship with a total of 4-63. Ciaran Flynn was vice-captain and was instrumental in defense throughout the course of the year. 

The rest of this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year features four players from All-Ireland champions, Tipperary, while the All-Ireland finalists, Offaly, also have four players represented. Galway has three representatives while Clare has two players on this year’s team.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Minor Moments of the Week’ initiative on Twitter via @ElectricIreland and #GAAThisIsMajor.

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Donagh Fahy (Galway and Ardrahan)

2. Ciarán Flynn (Laois and The Harps)

3. James Mahon (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)

4. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Donal Shirley (Offaly and Tubber)

8. Rory Burke (Galway and Oranmore/Maree)

9. Adam Daly (Tipperary and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Ben Deegan (Laois and Camross)

11. Dan Ravenhill (Offaly and Durrow)

12. Paddy McCormack (Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh)

13. Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge)

14. Tom Delaney (Tipperary and Cahir)

15. Adam Screeney (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)

