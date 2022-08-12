Search

13 Aug 2022

Former Laois manager Liam Kearns appointed as Offaly Manager

Former Laois manager appointed as Offally Manager

Liam Kearns

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

12 Aug 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

KERRY man and Former Laois manager Liam Kearns has been appointed as the new Offaly senior football manager. His name will be put forward before the September meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board but his appointment will be a formality. 

Kearns took over the reins as Laois manager in September 2006 when he replaced Mick O Dwyer. He led Laois to a Leinster Final in 2007 where they were defeated by Dublin 

Kearns has been around the block in county management. He has also managed Tipperary and Limerick while he was a coach with Roscommon.

A retired garda and a former player with the Austin Stacks club in Tralee, he won an All-Ireland Minor Football Championship medal with Kerry in 1980. His biggest achievement as manager was bringing Tipperary to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final in 2016, where they lost to Mayo.

Outside of Managing the county, Kearns has strong family links with Laois. His mother was a native of Laois and His father, Ollie, a Kerry man, was on the Graiguecullen team that won the Laois Senior Football Championship in 1965. 

There were plenty of rumors surrounding the Offaly job, Kerry Legend Tomas O'Se was a hot favorite for a long period and Meath Man Bernard Flynn was also mentioned as a contender. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media