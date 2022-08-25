In Pictures: Sonas Kids at St Colmans NS, Stradbally

Local Kids enjoying activities at the recent kid's health and fitness workshop entitled Sonas Kids. The workshop took place in St Colman's National School
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.