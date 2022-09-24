Tuohy remembers roots after AFL grand final success

Photo by Dylan Burns
In the early hours of the morning Zach Tuohy and the Geelong Cats were celebrating wining the AFL grand final.
The Victoria based club beat the Sydney Swans on a scoreline of 133 to 52.
In the celebrations, Tuohy proudly had the green and white flag of Portlaoise Gaa wrapped around his shoulders
How good is this. @zach2e with a premiership medal and the @PortlaoiseGAA club crest and flag being worn with pride on the MCG. #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/1GffyolaYW— Portlaoise GAA (@PortlaoiseGAA) September 24, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.