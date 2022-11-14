Laois Offaly jersey divides opinion

A jersey possibly spawned by the strong links between Portarlington and France has been discovered on sale in Paris.

Offaly Councillor Tony McCormack posted a picture of the jersey which was on sale for €5 at a second hand shop in Paris.

If the Laois Offaly combination was to be wearable anywhere, it’s surely in Portarlington where the county border divides the town.

Portarlington was also a destination of choice for the persecuted French Huguenots, who settled there in great numbers in the 1600s, bringing with them their language and customs. To this day Portarlington holds an annual French festival, which includes a snail eating competition.

Cllr McCormack took to social media to show off his find. Some commentators were keen to get their hands on the top while others suggested it was best left in France.

“Was walking down the street in Paris today and look what caught my eye as I passed a secondhand store. Only €5, a great bargain, I guess you’d need to be a certain type to wear it. I left it for someone else to buy. Up the Faithful ” Cllr McCormack wrote.