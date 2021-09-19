Search

19/09/2021

Storm Seán among Irish names on the winter storm list

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Storm list for the 2021/22 season features a sprinkling of Irish names.

Met Éireann, along with the Met Office and KNMI – the national weather services of the UK and Netherlands,  new list of storm names for the 2021-22 storm season.

Since 2015 Met Éireann and the Met Office have been working together on the Storm Names partnership to help raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather and were joined by KMNI in 2019.

Similar to previous years, each weather service has contributed names reflective of their nation and culture, mainly suggested by members of the public. 

Irish names that have made it on to this year’s list include Barra (Finbarr), Méabh, Pól and Seán.  In a recent public vote Diarmuid was put to a vote along with Duncan, Dudley and Dafydd… and Dudley was the winner, perhaps reflective of the magic of Harry Potter.

The 2021/22 Storm Names are: Arwen, Barra, Corrie, Dudley, Eunice, Franklin, Gladys, Herman, Imani, Jack, Kim, Logan, Méabh, Nasim, Olwen, Pól, Ruby, Seán, Tineke, Vergil, Willemien.

Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting, Evelyn Cusack said at the recent announcement of the names.

“Last winter was relatively quiet with only one storm named by Met Éireann, Storm Aiden at Halloween.  We are now preparing for the autumn and winter months ahead with a new list of storm names for 2021-22 and for whatever weather may come to our shores.

“Once again Met Éireann will continue to work with our national weather service colleagues in the UK and Netherlands, by continuing to provide a clear and consistent message to the public and encouraging people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their properties at times of severe weather.”

