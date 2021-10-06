Search

Climate change? Met Éireann says weather records tumbled in very warm September

Sunset over Stradbally on September 6 taken in Laois by Dan Fitzpatrick

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

September 2021 was provisionally the warmest September month on record for Ireland with 75 year old record broken in Dublin, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster says mean temperatures were 2.1°C above their long-term averages.

Munster and Leinster had their warmest September on record, with mean temperatures of 15.6°C and 15.1°C respectively. Connacht had its joint highest, matching 2006, with 14.7°C. While Ulster had its second highest 14.3°C, its highest was in 2006 with 14.4°C.

A new station temperature record of 27.9°C was recorded at Shannon Airport (in a record going back 75 years), whilst Phoenix Park in Dublin had its warmest September in 122 years, with a mean temperature of 15.8°C (2.4C above its LTA).

Dr Sandra Spillane works with Met Éireann’s Climate Services.

“September 2021 has been a notably warm and dry month across the island of Ireland, with mean temperatures well above average and below average rainfall.  Much of September was characterised by periods of high pressure which often brings dry and settled weather, before conditions turned more Autumnal towards the end of the month as low pressure moved across Ireland.”

The latest climate projections for Ireland signal a warming trend across all seasons into the future. 

Weather alert as remnants of Hurricane Sam to hit Ireland

Local News

