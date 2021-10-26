Search

26/10/2021

Red level rain in Met Éireann commentary mid-term break weather

Spells of wet weather this week with some impacts

Red level rain in Met Éireann commentary mid-term break weather

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Met Éireann has issued a commentary on the weather set to hit Ireland this week due to the extent of the rain and impact it will have through the rest of the mid-term school break week.

The outlined of what to expect issued on Tuesday, October 26 says low pressure will bring spells of heavy rain across parts of Ireland this week, with impacts from local flooding possible.

Weather charts published by the forecaster show red level rain streaks over Ireland during the coming days.

Meteorologist Paul Downes said went into more detail in the commentary on what to expect.

“A slow-moving band of rain will bring spells of persistent and heavy rain tonight and through tomorrow, especially across southern and eastern parts of Ireland. Around 20-40mm rain is expected, with southern and eastern areas potentially seeing higher totals – particularly the higher ground of Cork and Kerry.  These high rainfall accumulations may lead to impacts in areas, such as tricky driving conditions, delays to public transport and localized flooding.

“Further spells of wet weather are expected tomorrow night and through Thursday with another 30-50mm rain possible, once again the greatest amounts are expected across southern and eastern areas.  As well as the possibility of rivers flooding locally, at this time of year the risk of surface flooding can be increased due to fallen leaves blocking drains.

"It’ll also turn a little fresher later in the week as a cooler airmass gradually pushes in across Ireland, and while the winds will generally ease later in the week, current indications suggest it may become quite unsettled again over the weekend with a spell of wet and possibly windy weather crossing the country on Sunday," said the forecaster.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Rain warning for southern and eastern parts of the country, starting early on Wednesday and lasting until Thursday morning.

To read the commentary go here. For the most accurate and up to date forecast for your area on the Island of Ireland go to www.met.ie.  

'Flooding risk' for Laois as Met Éireann issues urgent weather warnings

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media