'Facebook pages showing the way off extreme weather' causes anger

Social media posts on Facebook claiming an imminent extreme weather event have angered a seasoned forecaster who has labelled them way off.

Weatherman Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com said: "Here we go again!

"Every year now we get the same few Facebook pages showing the way off extreme charts for clicks and people message me asking about it.

"Some weather pages just want the clicks and how that eventually what they post will be correct. Like a stopped clock twice a day.

"The latest GFS charts show a plunge of really cold air from around the 20th of this month, shared on its own I’m sure it is great for clicks and likes but the reality is that it is a big outlier on the weather models with very little support.

"What does that mean? It means that for now it is very very unlikely to happen and is pointless showing the chart really.

"Does that mean it can’t happen? No it doesn’t and like a stopped clock it could be right but the chances are very slim.

"If people want to like and share posts like that then work away but please don’t share them in comments on this page or message me asking about them, it’s just a waste of time.

"If there is any real signals of real cold or any extreme weather I’ll post about it."