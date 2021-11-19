Incoming winter weather "a bit of shock to the system" warns Met Éireann #sneachta

Met Éireann has warned at our mild start to winter is set to be displaced radically as temperatures tumble and the risk of snow builds.

The forecaster has put the country on notice of much colder weather after a milder than average November. The cold snap will make its presence felt from Saturday when daytime temperatures will not get into double figures while the first frosts of the winter hit.

The latest national outlook from Met Éireann predicts temperatures close to or a little below the seasonal average but a lot of dry weather for a time for many. However, it's likely to turn even colder later next week with windy and unsettled wintry conditions possible. MORE BELOW TWEET.

“Here’s your forecast for the weekend”

Saturday: Rain ️in the northwest will push southeastwards over the country through the day Brightening ️up in the north & west during the afternoon

Sunday: Feeling colder on Sunday in brisk northerly winds but dry & sunny☀️ for most pic.twitter.com/13yG6JBeBK November 19, 2021

Met Éireann meteorologist, Liz Walsh, has issued a commentary on what to expect.

“Tomorrow (Saturday 20th November) will start mainly dry in the south and east with some bright or sunny breaks, but it’ll be a damp start in the north and west with cloud and rain associated with a cold front. It’ll be a reversal of fortunes for the afternoon as the cold front clears the north and west, turning brighter and colder with just a few showers, but as this cold front makes its way across the country it’ll bring cloudier and wetter weather to southern and eastern areas.

“Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with some sunny spells and showers. Temperatures will be around 6 to 9 Celsius, though it’ll feel chillier in the brisk northerly winds. On Sunday night we’ll see the first widespread frost of this autumn so far, as temperatures fall close to or below freezing across the country.” MORE BELOW TWEET.

The milder than average November temperatures we’ve been experiencing of late will be displaced by noticeably colder temperatures later on Saturday.

Daytime highs will be generally in single figures Sunday & next week with an increased risk of night-time frosts. pic.twitter.com/33MiU4Po38 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 18, 2021

Commenting on the start of next week, the meteorologist said we can expect more of the same.

“Through Sunday a large area of high pressure will build across Ireland and this will bring a good deal of dry, bright and crisp weather on Monday. Tuesday will still be a dry day though there will be more cloud in places, especially over the northern half of the country, and a few patches of drizzle. It’ll be another chilly night, though frosts will be largely confined to southern areas where clear spells are most likely," she said.

Met Éireann's forecasting partner in Britain, the Met Office, has already flagged wintry conditions in the coming week. Ms Walsh gave the Irish angle on what to expect at this stage.

“It looks set to turn unsettled and colder still from around midweek. We’re keeping a close eye on some low-pressure development between Iceland and Norway which could bring windy and wet weather to Ireland later on Wednesday and perhaps the chance of some wintry showers Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"While it’s not unusual to get these types of weather conditions in late November, it will be a bit of shock to the system because our weather has been generally mild and benign lately,” she said.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued by Met Éireann on November 19 at 5.07pm

FRIDAY: Largely dry evening with a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few patches of rain or drizzle will occur, mainly affecting southern and western areas. Southwest winds will be mainly light to moderate but fresher near northwestern coasts.

A mix of cloud and clear spells tonight with a few patches of drizzle or mist. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, coolest in the south, in light or moderate southwest winds. Towards morning, rain will develop in the northwest with freshening winds.

SATURDAY: Starting dry in most areas with some bright or sunny spells over the southern half of the country. Cloudier further north as a band of rain in the northwest will slowly track southeastwards across the country during the morning and afternoon followed by clearer, colder conditions with well scattered showers. Light to moderate winds will also veer northwest in the clearance and will freshen in the north and northwest. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees but turning colder later in the day.

Cold and rather breezy on Saturday night with showers affecting western and northern coastal counties, some with hail. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Sunday: A cold and blustery day with sunny spells and some showers. The showers mainly affecting coastal districts of the west and north, perhaps a few drifting in along Irish Sea coasts. Some of the showers will be of hail. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in brisk northerly winds.

Cold and mainly dry on Sunday night with long clear spells. Frost is expected to form widely across the country with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees as northerly winds become light.

MONDAY: A cold and crisp start on Monday with frost clearing during the morning to leave a dry and bright day for most with spells of sunshine. However, a few showers will affect parts of Ulster. Maximum temperatures will range from around 6 to 9 degrees in light northwest winds.

A cold night on Monday night with frost and some fog patches. However, frost will clear from northern counties later as cloud thickens bringing a few patches of light rain or drizzle there. Minimum temperatures of 0 to +5 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly dry day with a good deal of cloud and a few patches of drizzle, especially near the north coast. Some brighter spells in southern parts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees overnight with some drizzle in the west and north.

Current indications suggest that Wednesday will start mostly dry but with a spell of rain spreading from the northwest later. Following this turning colder with possibly unsettled, windy and wintry conditions.

Met Éireann is asking people to be winter ready.