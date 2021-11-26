STORM ARWEN: Met Éireann forecasts polar weather with snow in parts #sneachta

Storm Arwen is the first winter storm is set to hit Ireland this winter and according to Met Éireann it will down freezing winds and snow to parts of the country.

Named by the UK Met Office - Met Éireann's forecasting official partner, Storm Arwen will introduce strong northerly winds and a cool polar maritime air. The strongest winds are expected along northern and north-western coasts.

Met Éireann have issued yellow wind warnings for counties Donegal, Sligo and Mayo for Friday afternoon into Friday night, with strong gale force 9 winds expected along northern and eastern coasts.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Elizabeth Coleman, spoke about what Arwen would mean for Ireland.

“It’s going to be a cold and very windy day on Friday. We’ll see north to northwest winds starting to pick up through Thursday night into Friday morning, peaking late Friday afternoon . Gale to strong gale force winds are forecast along north facing coasts, generating large coastal waves and spray overtopping. Strong northerly winds over land in the north and northwest could bring down some trees and power lines with travel distribution possible.

Met Éireann has forecast blustery scattered showers on Friday, which will turn to sleet, mainly parts of the north with snow possible over the hills. Daytime temperatures will be limited to around 4 to 9C, but feeling colder with an added wind chill factor from the brisk northerly winds. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing for many areas with frost expected.

It will continue cold through Saturday with winds easing early in the day and long spells of sunshine and while most areas will stay dry, there will be a few showers in the north and towards the west coast.

Although it may feel like winter has arrived, milder conditions will move up over the country through Sunday and for the start of next week bring rain or showers at times but generally frost free nights.

The Met Office in the UK says Arwen will track southwards along the east coast of Scotland on England through Friday and Friday night. It has has issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland through Friday and Saturday.

Met Éireann and the Met Office jointly work on storm forecasts and naming. MORE BELOW TWEET

Storm Arwen - Named by the @metoffice, #StormArwen will bring a spell of cold & very windy weather to the UK on Friday & Saturday.



It’ll be cold & windy for Ireland too, especially across northern areas where we have yellow wind warnings in place ⚠️



⚠️ https://t.co/XGJxZFd5UU pic.twitter.com/UxcYvDR3wj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 25, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST issued by Met Éireann on 26 November at 8:53am

FRIDAY: Cold and windy today with widespread showers, heavy at times, and falling as sleet and snow over hills and mountains, particularly in the north. Northwesterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty and will reach gale force on coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, with an added wind chill factor.

Strong northwesterly winds will continue overland tonight with gales along northern coasts, and strong gales on the Irish Sea. Scattered wintry showers and long clear spells; mainly occuring across the north and northwest with snow over hills and mountains. Bitterly cold owing to an added wind chill factor with lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees Celsius.

SATURDAY: The strong winds and bitterly cold weather continue through Saturday with highest temperatures ranging just 3 to 6 degree Celsius. There'll be further showers, again some of sleet, mainly across Ulster. Some good spells of sunshine too though with northerly winds easing later in the day.

Winds will become mainly light westerly during Saturday night with lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees occurring early in the night. It'll be dry at first with clear weather. Cloudier conditions will develop in the west with rain along western coasts early in the night, slowly spreading through Munster and Connacht. The east will stay dry and cold with temperatures rising in the west.

SUNDAY: The east of the country will stay cold on Sunday, with higher temperatures returning to western parts. It'll be cloudy and dull with patchy rain for a time then it will brighten up with sunny spells, the best in the east. Winds will be light southerly or variable in the east and will freshen over Munster and Connacht from a northwesterly direction. Temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees in Munster and Connacht and between 3 and 5 degrees in Leinster and Ulster. Sunday night will be cold with temperatures near to or below freezing in the east and north and not below 5 degrees in Munster and Connacht.

MONDAY: Temperatures on Monday will range between 7 degrees in the east and 10 degrees in the west. Light westerly winds will freshen overnight. There'll be showers along coasts and in the north with sunny spells elsewhere and it will be mainly dry on Monday night when temperatures will fall to between 3 degrees in the east and 7 degrees in the west.

Tuesday: Mainly dry with showers on coasts at first, becoming widespread later. Afternoon temperatures will be 11 or 12 degrees for all provinces with a moderate to fresh westerly wind. Temperatures overnight between 3 and 5 degrees.

The further outlook to the middle of next week is for fresh northwest winds moderating west to southwest with showers mainly on coasts and temperatures between 7 and 11 degrees generally.