29 Jan 2022

Ireland escapes Storms Malik and Corrie; Met Éireann weather forecast for Sunday not great though

29 Jan 2022 6:23 PM

While Ireland will likely to escape the worst of Storms Corrie and Malik, the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland says we're in for a wet second half of the weekend.

The forecaster says it will be mostly dry to start on Sunday with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, mainly in the west.

However, it will become windy by the afternoon with a band of heavier rain pushing in from the northwest, extending to all areas by early evening. A clearance to scattered showers will then follow. Westerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty, reaching near gale force in northern and northwestern coastal areas. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees.

It will be dry in most areas Sunday night with clear spells, but a scattering of showers will persist, mostly over Ulster where a few may turn wintry over high ground. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds.

Met Eireann says Monday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading from the northwest in the afternoon and evening while highest temperatures will range from 8 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Storm Malik has hit the north of England, Scotland and Scandinavia while Storm Corrie will follow a similar path on Monday. MORE BELOW TWEET.

in its latest national outlook, Met Éireann says it will remain unsettled, breezy at times with showers or longer spells of rain. Temperatures remain above average for the time of year with little risk of frost again till later in the week.

MET ÉIREANN NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 3.07pm on January 29

TUESDAY: Blustery and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Milder though with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Another cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees as westerly winds gradually ease mostly moderate.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy although a few more brighter spells are expected than previous days. Scattered outbreaks of rain wil be most frequent in the west with the best of the drier brighter conditions in the east. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

THURSDAY: Similar to previous days with a mix of cloud, brighter spells and outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Persistent and locally heavy rain will spread from the northwest later in the day and overnight. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Remaining unsettled with showery outbreaks of rain a little fresher too on Friday and Saturday, milder conditions will return though on Sunday.

