Met Éireann officially issues snow warning #sneachta

Met Éireann has officially released a weather warning for snow in Ireland.

The Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning relates to Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo with the forecasters saying those counties can expect the worst of the "wintry showers and icy conditions."

The warning is active at 5pm on Wednesday, Feburary 9 and to 11am on Thursday.

In its wider forecast, Met Éireann says it will be "raw" on Wednesday night with "clear spells and scattered wintry showers."

"Sleet and snow showers will mainly affect the northwest," they added.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible here too. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees, in brisk westerly winds. Frost and icy patches forming."

The outlook if for unsettled conditions to prevail though it will become milder over the weekend.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 4.07pm on February 9.

Wednesday NIGHT

Raw tonight with clear spells and further scattered wintry showers. Sleet and snow showers will mainly affect the northwest. Isolated thunderstorms are possible here too. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees, in brisk westerly winds. Frost and icy patches forming, especially for sheltered parts.

THURSDAY: A raw start to Thursday with some frost and ice. Some sleet and snow showers too, mainly across the northwest. Sunny spells and scattered showers will continue through the day, some heavy or thundery with possible hail. Showers will be most frequent in Connacht and Ulster where some will continue to fall as sleet or possibly snow, mainly on hills. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees with fresh and gusty northwest winds, making for an added wind chill factor.

A cold, clear night with a few initial showers quickly dying out, becoming largely dry. Cloud will increase from the west towards dawn. Calm, with winds falling light and variable, becoming southerly near dawn. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with a sharp frost setting in and some icy stretches forming.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with frost and ice slowly clearing. Dry in many areas at first with a few bright spells early on. Becoming cloudier with drizzle developing on Atlantic coasts. Outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening. Turning windy too, with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong, reaching near gale force on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

A wet and windy night with fresh to strong southerly winds and widespread outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with southerly winds easing mostly moderate near dawn.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be breezy and mostly cloudy with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Outbreaks of rain will continue overnight, possibly turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

SUNDAY: There will be further showers on Sunday, with some bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.