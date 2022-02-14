Search

14 Feb 2022

Is Storm Dudley on the way - Forecaster warns of stormy conditions on the way towards Ireland

14 Feb 2022 11:53 AM

A forecaster is warning of stormy conditions for Ireland this week as a low pressure system pushes towards Ireland.

In a post on Facebook, Weather Alerts Ireland says the system is expected to bring 'very strong winds' to Ireland. 

It continues, "the worst of the winds are forecast to push past Ireland but very strong winds are likely in the West and North of the country in particular. Still some uncertainty on the severity of the winds and the exact path so please keep up to date with forecasts by Weather Alerts Ireland."

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Wednesday looks set to be a windy and mild day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some bright or sunny spells will occur, mainly across the south of the country. Highest temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees in strong and gusty west to southwest winds with gales at the coast. Turning colder on Wednesday night with clear spells and scattered showers, some of hail later on. Remaining windy with strong and gusty westerly winds, with minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

