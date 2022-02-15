Snow and severe winds in #StormEunice and #StormDudley weather forecasts #sneachta

Storm Dudley is set to bring severe winds according to Met Éireann which says it will be followed by Storm Eunice that will include cyclonic winds and snow to Ireland this weekend.

The forecaster has already issued weather warnings for Dudley which will hit on Wednesday and says Eunice will make it a very unsettled weekend after it strikes on Friday.

Up first is Storm Dudley on Wednesday into Thursday. Met Éireann says it will bring strong, gusty west to southwest winds that become west to northwest later in the day. It will track to the north of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A Status Orange has been issued for 65 – 80km/h winds with damaging gusts of 100 – 130km/h. It is valid from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country. The Met Éireann alert says westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 – 110km/h. It is valid from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. MORE BELOW TWEET

#StormDudley will bring a spell of wet & very windy weather tomorrow.⚠️A yellow wind warning is in place nationwide from noon Wednesday until noon Thurs, with the strongest winds expected in coastal areas and on high ground.Large coastal waves & some coastal flooding possible

After a brief respite on Thursday, Storm Eunice looks likely to track up over parts of Ireland later on Thursday night and during Friday.

It says the weather system from the southwest will bring spells of rain, sleet and hill snow up over the country which will be heavy at times along with strong and blustery winds. Met Éireann warns that the winds will be very strong and gusty with overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees and with severe winds possibly, stormy conditions, developing in southwestern coastal areas later.

"It also has the potential to bring falls of snow," warns Met Éireann.

Met Éireann says Eunice will make for very wet and blustery morning on Friday with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow. It warns that cyclonic winds will become northerly and will be severe.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said there is an awful lot of uncertainty around Friday. He said some models showing significant snowfall from Storm Eunice but others showing very little.

Met Éireann says it will remain very unsettled for the weekend with strong and blustery westerly winds feeding in plenty of showers across the country on Saturday and Sunday. It says the showers will be heavy at times too particularly on Sunday along Atlantic coastal counties.