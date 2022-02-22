WEATHER: Met Éireann forecast snow and colder temperatures

Snow and freezing temperatures are on the way for Ireland according to the latest Met Éireann weather forecast.

According to Met Éireann, the weather is set to turn cold and breezy or windy with wintry showers before turning milder later in the week.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for Wednesday says there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. A band of rain will move into the northwest later in the morning and will move southeastwards across the country during the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times. Scattered wintry showers will move into the northwest in the evening. It will be quite windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Early afternoon temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees but turning gradually colder from the northwest later.

Met Éireann says it will turn much colder early on Wednesday night as rain clears to the east. Showers will follow behind, falling as sleet and snow in places leading to poor driving conditions. Chance of isolated thunderstorms as well as hail, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees allowing for some frost and icy stretches to develop in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Met Éireann expects Thursday will be a cold and windy day with sunny spells and blustery wintry showers. Snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to tricky driving conditions. Some showers will be heavy with possible hail and thunder, especially in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in the north, with an added wind chill factor in strong and gusty westerly winds, with strong gusts at times along western coasts.

Wintry showers of rain and sleet with some snow on high ground will become confined to western and northern coasts overnight on Thursday. Good dry clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lows will fall to 0 to 4 degrees, with a touch of frost possible as winds ease.

Met Éireann says Friday will be a mostly dry with good sunny spells in the morning but cloud and some isolated patchy drizzle will spread from the west through the evening. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees in light winds.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Rain is expected to move into the west on Saturday evening, tracking eastwards across the country on Saturday night and turning heavy at times.

Rain is forecast to clear early on Sunday, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells, although wintry showers are possible in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with fresh southwesterly winds easing.