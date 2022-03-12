ALERT: Met Éireann issue multiple weather warnings due to woeful weekend forecast

Met Éireann has issued a host of weather warnings covering much of the country on Saturday and Sunday with awful conditions to hit Ireland.

The first is a Status Yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, valid from 3pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday.

In their forecast for the warning on Saturday, Met Éireann said, "Heavy rain this afternoon, tonight and early Sunday morning with possible localised flooding."

The second warning is a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, Waterford, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann said they expect "strong southeast winds with some severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected, strongest in coastal areas."

This wind warning is also valid from 3pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

Most of the country can expect similar conditions although no warnings have been issued for other counties.

In their national forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Met Éireann predict: "Wet and windy tonight [Saturday] with showery outbreaks of rain. Heavy bursts in places with a continued possibility of localised flooding. Strong east or southeast winds continuing with some severe gusts along southern and eastern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

"A blustery day on Sunday with widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged. The best of any bright or sunny spells are expected across the south and east of the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds."