The Garda Band is coming to Laois for a special concert

The Band of An Garda Siochana
A very special concert is due to take place to mark the Centenary of An Garda Síochána in Laois on Friday, October 21.
The Laois Offaly Divisional Gala Concert in aid of Laois Hospice and Cara Curley Fund will be held in SS Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise.
The event, featuring the Garda Band, will both mark the Centenary of An Garda Síochána and benefit both Laois Hospice and the Cara Curley fund.
An Garda Síochána are encouraging everyone to come out to support this very worthy cause. Tickets cost €10 and are available at Eventbrite. Doors open at 8pm.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-garda-siochana-portlaoise-centenary-gala-concert-tickets-427228992417?aff=eand&fbclid=IwAR0bWZkMTespNjSCaPDzxWpALsvzIUioQ1h-BbkMDc68fwKHSRg6nuglr5o
Pictured at Errill, Laois for the sod turning event to mark the commencement of work on 14 new Laois County Council homes, were : Pat Treacy – Laois County Council, Therese Kelly – Laois County Cou
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.