In the midst of his Laois Residency, Spoken Word artist, Stephen James Smith, gathers together fellow poets and performers for ‘Unexpected Poetry’ at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

With special guests Tony Walsh, Richard Brennan and the band cua, this will be a lively, engaging event harking back to the ancient oral tradition of poetry.

Renowned UK poet Tony Walsh, visiting Ireland for First Fortnight Festival gigs in Dublin and Cork, takes a welcome detour to Dunamaise for the first time.

Tony was already an integral part of the UK spoken word poetry scene having performed at Glastonbury and beyond.

Richard Brennan is an important figure in helping to shine a light on Spoken Word in the midlands hosting regular Scene of The Rhyme events in Tullamore so it’s only fitting to have him as part of this event.

And following their recent ‘Songs of the Hollow’ album launch gig on the Dunamaise Stage, don’t miss this chance to enjoy more close up tunes by brilliant Laois based trad/folk band cua.

This fantastic line up of spoken word, music and song featuring international and local acts, takes place in the intimate setting of Dunamaise Mezzanine Bar this Thursday, January 11, at 8pm.

There is limited capacity, so advance booking is recommended.