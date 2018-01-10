Mindfulness through art therapy workshops start this week

There’s an art-based workshop on mindfulness starting this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, hosted by Katie O’Hara.

This is a blend of mindfulness principles and expressive art therapy suitable for all levels.

No previous experience or artistic ability is required to fully enjoy this focus on self-expression and personal meaning.

Stress reduction and increased self-esteem are encouraged through an uninhibited form of expression.

Katie is a registered art teacher and psychologist, with professional training in art therapy and mindfulness.

The workshop takes place on Fridays, weekly from 10.30am-12pm, for six weeks starting from January 12 at a cost of €120. Places are limited and materials are included. Further information is available from Katie on 087 2039752, www.laois-cbt.com