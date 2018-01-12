2018 grants for Laois arts

Laois County Council Arts Service invites applications for a number awards and opportunities to individuals, groups and organisations.

Provision has been made by Laois County Council for the payment of Arts Act Grants to Laois arts organisations and individuals who meet the artistic and financial criteria set down by Laois County Council and who provide adequate information on their proposed activities.

The maximum amount payable will not exceed €1,000.

A bursary is also available to enable two Laois artists to spend one week working at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in County Monaghan. The bursary is open to artists in all fields and is selected on previous achievements and projects in hand.

There are also grant available for artists’ residencies in schools, to include all art forms. This scheme gives primary and post primary schools the opportunity to select and work with professional artists and explore new arts media and to include all art forms.

Expressions of interest for events for Culture Night 2018 are now being sought.

If you have an idea or a suggestion fill out the detail and send it back in to the Arts Office to be included in the 2018 funding application to the Department of Arts.

Details and application forms for all of these grants are available by request from The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. Telephone 057 8664033, email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is Thursday, February 15.