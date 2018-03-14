Laois can add its voice to Music Generation event

Local musicians have a chance to perform at a Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath and the Association of Irish Choirs event in May.

Based in Athlone Institute of Technology, singers and interested choirs will have the opportunity to join together en masse for a major, all-inclusive singing event.

World renowned conductor Greg Beardsell (Irish Youth Choir, Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland) will lead the day.

Participating singers will also have a chance to attend workshops in the run up to the main event, which will cover a range of topics and practical activities, from advice on vocal health and hints about choral conducting, to a rare chance to learn from members of one of Ireland’s most exciting a capella groups, Ardú.

Accompaniment will be provided by a live band.

This inaugural community ‘Come & Sing’ is part of ‘Singfest’, Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath’s major annual choral development initiative that gives singers from both counties access to exceptional musical training and opportunities.

This new ‘Singfest’ event has been initiated as part of the Creative Ireland programme for 2018.

The ‘Come & Sing’ day is open to singers in Offaly, Westmeath and neighbouring counties.

The closing date for registration is Friday, April 27.

Find out more and register online at www.musicgenerationoffalywestmeath.ie or by email at musicgen@offalycoco.ie