Building the award-winning legend Kevin Roche: The Quiet Architect

‘Kevin Roche: The Quiet Architect’ is the big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre next Wednesday.

A fascinating account of the career of this highly influential, award winning Irish-American architect, who has witnessed the rapid evolution of architecture in the modern era. At 94, he remains an engaging but modest man.

Directed by former architect, Nark Noonan from Birr, a genuine fascination with the work and the man is evident in this multi-layered portrait, carefully juxtaposed with a broader discussion about architecture and the human condition in general.