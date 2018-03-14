Ace metal tribute band comes to Portlaoise

Rock out with a tribute to one of the greatest hellraisers this Good Friday, when Motorheaders take to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise for a night of metal mayhem.

Based in Dublin, Motorheaders comprises of three of Ireland's most talented and experienced musicians who share a love for one of the world's greatest ever rock bands, Motorhead.

Every detail of the Motorhead experience is recreated to perfection, both in sound and look.

Ireland's definitive tribute to Motorhead play pure Motorhead rock 'n' roll.

Motorheaders play live at Kavanaghs on Friday, March 30, at 9.30pm.

For more on the band, check out their page at www.facebook.com/Motorheaders/