Tune in live to the Dublin St Patrick's Day Parade from anywhere in the world!

Wherever you are in the world, join the St. Patrick’s Festival Parade live from Dublin as viewers at home and abroad can watch the festivities for free, with RTÉ Player.

Presented by Aidan Power, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh and Des Cahill, from 12.15pm (Irish time), the St. Patrick's Day parade will weave its way through the heart of the capital city in a flourish of colour and flair.

This year sees Dubliner Liam Cunningham, star of Game of Thrones, lead the parade as Grand Marshall. Community groups and pageant companies from all over Ireland will come together to celebrate the parade theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is” with over 2,000 band members from far and wide deliver dazzling rhythms and uplifting music that will reverberate throughout the city’s streets. Tune in live here.