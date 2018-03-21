Tickets up for grabs for Portlaoise Cosplay Ball

The Leinster Express has teamed up with Celtic Comics in Portlaoise to offer our lucky readers a chance of winning free tickets to the Cosplay ball taking place this weekend.

Fantasy fans can have fun while dressing up as their favourite comicbook or sci-fi characters at the Cosplay/Geek ball taking place on Friday, March 23, at O’Loughlins Hotel on Portlaoise Main Street.

We have two pairs of tickets for the adult ball up for grabs, so to be in with a chance of winning simply like and share this post on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LeinsterExpress/ and why not tell us in the comments below the post what character you intend dressing up as?