Music and Voice magic weekend at Birr Festival

There will be arias in the air and strings in the streets once more when Birr Festival of Music & Voice returns for its second outing this May Bank Holiday weekend, Friday 4- Monday 7 May 2018.

After a thrilling debut last year, another brimming weekend of classical music beckons for the beautiful Georgian town in Offaly.

This year’s programme includes something for music lovers of all ages. Ireland’s acclaimed international soprano Cara O’Sullivan will make her return to the Midlands when she opens the weekend’s proceedings on Friday, May 4.

One of Ireland’s most successful musicians, pianist Finghin Collins performs a programme of great solos on Saturday.

He will be joined by principal clarinettist with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, John Finucane for some exciting duets.

A highlight of the weekend is undoubtedly The Trench Award Gala Concert on the Sunday.

Established in 2014, this award for a young emerging professional singer/musician from the Midland region, is now one of the most valuable bursaries of the year, amounting in total to €7,000 in bursary prizes.