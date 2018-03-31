A Supersonic tribute show comes to Laois

The Ultimate Oasis Tribute band comes to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise next week, bringing that authentic Oasis sound to local audiences.

Paris 2009, Noel Gallagher decides to call time on the greatest rock ‘n’ boll band in history – Oasis.

Four years later, five huge fans from Belfast decided it was time to give those missing the sound and swagger of the Gallagher brothers, a chance to relive the madness of Knebworth, Earls Court, Maine Road, and Slane Castle by forming Roll With It… the ultimate tribute to Oasis.

Spending time copying the live Oasis sound, Roll With It have now become one of the busiest tribute bands in the country, playing packed venues every week, festivals, corporate events and bringing back the spirit of the ‘90s to the masses.

With each show easily hitting over the two-hour mark, Roll With It will go right into the Oasis archives playing all the classics such as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Supersonic, Champagne Supernova, Live Forever and don’t be afraid to shout out what you want to hear as they will play it all.

Their setlist spans all seven albums and includes the hit singles right through to the acoustic B-sides.

Roll With It will play Kavanaghs at 9.30pm on Saturday, April 7.

Check out the band's website on www.rollwithitband.com.