From darkest Peru to a screen near you Paddington 2 at Dunamaise Arts Centre

This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is the family film, ‘Paddington 2’.

Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes. One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt's 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy's big celebration.

‘Paddington 2’ screens at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, March 31.