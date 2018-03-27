Song and dance for all ages at the Dunamaise

MC Dance presents Tonight's the Night, a schools performance at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

MC Dance has had huge success for 15 years in Carlow Town and both tutors and students are proud to welcome local audiences to their first ever showcase at Dunamaise.

Full of song and dance from all genres this show is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

From tap dancing to hip hop, there is something for everyone.

Don't miss out on what is sure to be a great night's entertainment.

The performance takes place from Tuesday, March 27, to Wednesday, March 28, nightly at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now, priced €13/€9.

More details are available from www.dunamaise.ie or call the box office on 057 8663355.