Shows to have you dancing in your seats in Portlaoise

The Midland Drama Schools present a special schools’ performance at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week.

More exciting productions Aladdin, Musical Night and Snow White follow last year’s success, with fast upbeat music packed with comedy and colour.

These shows will have audiences dancing in their seats and is guaranteed fun for all the family.

The show runs from Wednesday, April 4, to Saturday, April 7, nightly at 7pm. Tickets are available now, priced €12.

For more, visit www.dunamaise.ie or call the box office on 057 8663355.