From Cologne to Portlaoise

Chamber Philharmonic Europe comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week.

Kammerphilharmonie Europa is an orchestra of talented young musicians from 18 European nations.

Founded in Cologne in 2006, it has achieved an outstanding artistic level and toured widely.

In this concert, Cyrill Gussaroff (trumpet) and Michel Gershwin (violin) present two diverse concertos and the nine-member ensemble will treat us to some well-loved repertoire including works by Vivaldi, Hummel, Bach, Nielsen, Faure and Mozart.

Chamber Philharmonic Europe will play at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next Tuesday, April 10.