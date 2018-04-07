'The Man With Three Brains' comes to Laois for one night of laughter

‘The Man With Three Brains’, the brand new show from the highly acclaimed and extremely funny Jason Byrne, comes to the Midlands Park Hotel in May.

Jason has three brains which kick into action when he hits the stage.

His left brain scans the audience and room, looking for improv moments.

His right brain collates stand-up material and stunts, poised to dish out the funnies at speed.

His centre brain is Jason’s coach, pushing him to the limit.

This show will peel back the madness inside Jason Byrne’s head to reveal all three brains working individually.

The fastest thinking comic around will not only trip himself up, but probably you too.

It’s been a busy few years for Byrne.

In addition to his extensive touring worldwide, his Radio 2 show was awarded the UK radio industry’s prestigious Sony Radio Gold Award.

As well as fronting a brand new studio based comedy chat show Jason Byrne's Snaptastic Show for TV3, he is co-host of Sky’s hugely popular new entertainment programme Wild Things on Sky1.

Also seen on Live at the Apollo (BBC1), The Royal Variety Show (ITV1), The John Bishop Show (BBC1), and Father Figure (BBC1) of which he is creator and star.

Jason Byrne 'The Man With Three Brains' comes to the The Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Sunday, May 27.

Doors open 7.45pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.