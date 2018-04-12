Smash Hits! to take to the stage in Portlaoise

Musical nostalgia act Smash Hits! will be recreating the ‘90s next weekend in Kavanaghs of Portlaoise.

Smash Hits! are a unique, entertaining tribute to the golden era of early ‘90s dance, pop and R‘n’B.

This Dublin six-piece is comprised of experienced musicians performing the best of classic 90s tracks from acclaimed artists such as Vanilla Ice, MC Hammer, House of Pain, Take That, Spice Girls, Haddaway, Prodigy and Snap, amongst others.

Fully decked out in 90s outfits and possessing an energetic set overflowing with chart hits, Smash Hits! are a throwback to a feel-good time of old skool nightclub DJs, all-night raves and packed out dancefloors.

Since bursting onto the club scene in May 2009 the band have sold out shows all over Ireland, performed at Oxegen and Electric Picnic, and gone down a storm across Europe.

Smash Hits! will play Kavanaghs in Portlaoise at 9.30pm on Friday, April 20. Tickets are available, priced €21.