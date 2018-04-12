Off to see the Wizard at the Dunamaise Arts Centre

Portlaoise Dance Academy presents a schools performance of Wizard of Oz at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

The story of Dorothy and Toto's exciting adventure in search of the great and powerful Wizard of Oz is told by dancers from three to 18 years old who will demonstrate various types of dance including lyrical, modern theatre/jazz, hip hop and tap dance.

Come find out where the Yellow Brick Road takes them.

The show takes place at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, April 14, tickets are available now priced €15/€12.