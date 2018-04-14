Comedy on Oscar Wilde coming to Laois

As part of a national tour The Importance of Nothing comes to Dunamaise Arts Centre, a comedy about a drama therapy class which focuses on the work of Oscar Wilde in an imaginary prison.

Oscar Wilde’s material is used by drama therapist Lady Lancing to test the prisoners’ patience and imaginations. The prisoners are challenged to refashion or completely overhaul Oscar Wilde’s material.

Directed by Gavin Quinn it has an ensemble cast of Andrew Bennett, Sonya Kelly, Mark O’Halloran, Anna Shiels McNamee and Dylan Tighe. The Importance of Nothing comes to the Dunamaise on Tuesday, April 17. “Pain unlike pleasure wears no mask.”