Declan O'Rourke returns to stage of Kavanaghs

It’s the return of Dublin-born singer-songwriter Declan O’Rourke to Portlaoise next week, when the award-winning musician takes to the stage of Kavanaghs.

A latecomer to the music scene, within months of discovering Dublin’s bustling songwriter open-mic circuit in his mid-20s, O’Rourke found himself in the mix with the likes of Paddy Casey, Gemma Hayes, Damian Rice and many other Irish singer-songwriters.

Such was the critical and commercial success of his debut album Since Kyabram (2004) in Ireland that it opened the doors for him internationally, earning him plaudits from the likes of Snow Patrol, Kate Rusby and DJs Jonathan Ross and Edith Bowman, each of whom were rapturous in their praise of Declan’s deep-honey voice and astute songwriting abilities.

Since then he has gone on to conquer the music world with a number of albums and has shared top billing with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Declan O'Rourke comes to Kavanaghs in Portlaoise on Friday, April 27, with the show starting at 8.30pm.

For more, see http://www.kavanaghsportlaoise.com.