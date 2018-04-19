Events across the county for Bealtaine 2018

The Arts Office, Laois County Council invite people of an older age to join in some of the wonderful events that are happening in Laois for the Bealtaine Festival 2018.

The theme for 2018 is ‘Hospitality’ to signal the warm welcome offered by the festival.

Art exhibitions, writing workshops, art workshops, community events such as decorating the May bush, a talk on Irish folklore, and dancing are all on the agenda.

In addition there is a variety show lined up, bingo, a Bealtaine Concert, performances at local care settings, and Laois libraries have a long list of free events including Spoken Word, history lectures, art demonstrations and talks, and theatre and film at the Dunamaise.

A colourful brochure listing all the event details is now available from Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, from all local libraries, the Dunamaise Arts Centre or to download from the website www.laois.ie or on request from the Arts Office by calling 057 8664033.